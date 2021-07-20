Middletown woman helping military families in need: Meet Geri Maples

Maples is being recognized as part of efforts by the Journal-News to highlight members of the community who have brought positives to the area during recent difficult times. She has raised money for those in need, organized programs for military families and local communities and worked as a teacher, caregiver and mother, said Mindy Schwickerath of Dayton.

“Geri has the biggest heart. She not only helps others but takes care of her veteran husband with injuries. She fights for the voices who need someone to speak for them. She is a woman with words of encouragement and a smile on your darkest days,” Schwickerath said.

One effort Maples spearheaded this year was the donation of 44 Facebook Portal devices to Atrium Medical Center to help those who felt isolated because of coronavirus precautions connect with family and friends. She said at the time the Blue Star Families Dayton chapter was founded in 2020 and had grown from 500 to 1,400 members.

Maples said she wants to keep raising awareness for military and local families in need, connect military families to their communities and use her voice to make a difference.

Maples said she was shocked and honored to be nominated as a Community Gem, bringing tears when she was told of the honor. She wants to continue to make an impact in the lives of those around her.