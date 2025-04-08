Middletown to partner with pet group on Smith Park stray cats

In late March, the Middletown Division of Police began an investigation regarding harm to wildlife in Smith Park. During that investigation, it was discovered that there were several cat structures and cat food left in the park by volunteers of All Paws, which is in violation of city law. “While the city empathizes with the intention of the volunteers helping the cats, the city cannot choose which city ordinances are enforced,” the statement read. Some volunteers said there were 30 or 40 cats in the park.

Clayton Castle, communications manager for the city, said the decision came after two meetings between two city council members; Ashley Combs, city manager; Scott Tadych, public works director; Earl Nelson, police chief; representatives from the police department; and Castle. “It’s not a decision of council as much as it is the city as a whole,” Castle said. Cinda Lee from All Paws Matter was at both meetings. Two community volunteers who work with the Smith Park cats also attended. People interested in adopting one of the Smith Park cats can All Paws Matter at 513-341-5128. Castle said the city will be releasing an additional statement that should “clear up some things.” “We’re being very careful with what we say … due to the high emotions with this situation,” he said. Castle said the city has been receiving “a lot of threats and emails” over the matter. At the April 1 city council meeting, animal advocates asked the city not remove food and shelter from Smith Park that had been left for stray cats.

Last month, Middletown’s Animal Control Officer removed and destroyed $560 worth of food, shelters and dishes that cat advocates said they had provided at Smith Park.

They said those actions broke laws that protect cats, and instead of reducing the population, will move the feral cats closer to human habitations and malnourished cats will have a greater risk of developing parasitic infections.

Lee, president of All Paws Matter, said supporting trap-neuter-return (TNR) is the most cost effective solution and is the “best investment in long-term population control and public health.”

Vice Mayor Steve West said the cat’s population in the city is a “massive issue” and that dumping cats, or any animal, is “one of the worst things you could do.”