Middletown to hold 2 public hearings at tonight’s council meeting

Meeting will start at 4 p.m. tonight
A proposed development plan would place 217 homes on 86 acres near Miller Ridge Elementary School in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

A proposed development plan would place 217 homes on 86 acres near Miller Ridge Elementary School in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Residents have the opportunity to make their voices heard during two public hearings tonight at Middletown’s city council meeting.

Roosevelt Ridge

Proposed boundaries for the Roosevelt Ridge tax increment financing (TIF) district will be up for discussion.

Roosevelt Ridge is a proposed housing development along Central Avenue on the site of the former Roosevelt School site. Twenty homes will be constructed at the site.

Two of the homes have been built and sold so far.

The TIF district over the subject site will assist with the funding required public infrastructure improvements, according to a staff report.

Todd Homes development

Discussion over the approval of a map amendment and preliminary develop plan for a mixed use development consisting of approximately 217 single family homes will also be held.

Applicant Todd Homes is requesting the approval for the homes and a commercial outparcel on a total 86 acres near Miller Ridge Elementary School and North Breiel Boulevard.

ExploreResidents oppose plans for 217 home development in Middletown

When the development went to planning commission, there was an almost two-hour public hearing, with more than 10 community members speaking against the development.

Density, traffic flow, zone changes and inadequate building materials were cited as main concerns.

Today’s council meeting will start at 4 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m.

In Other News
1
Participation in Flavors of Fairfield up over last year
2
Ross Local Schools extend summer vacation, new communication platform
3
New Miami tuition pact sees more Ohio, Indiana students pay in-state...
4
Employee merry-go-round in Middletown development departments...
5
Primo Middletown permanently closed; owners subject of pending lawsuits

About the Author

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.