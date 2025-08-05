Middletown to hold 2 public hearings at tonight’s council meeting

Proposed boundaries for the Roosevelt Ridge tax increment financing (TIF) district will be up for discussion.

Roosevelt Ridge is a proposed housing development along Central Avenue on the site of the former Roosevelt School site. Twenty homes will be constructed at the site.

Two of the homes have been built and sold so far.

The TIF district over the subject site will assist with the funding required public infrastructure improvements, according to a staff report.

Todd Homes development

Discussion over the approval of a map amendment and preliminary develop plan for a mixed use development consisting of approximately 217 single family homes will also be held.

Applicant Todd Homes is requesting the approval for the homes and a commercial outparcel on a total 86 acres near Miller Ridge Elementary School and North Breiel Boulevard.