Middletown to add $1.5M fire truck for East End coverage

Middletown will be adding a $1.5 million fire truck to its fleet for purposes of developing East End coverage.
The new fire truck will have a 75-foot aerial ladder from Heritage Fire Equipment, which could help with a victim rescue from a multi-story building in the city’s developing East End if needed.
Funds from the Municipal Garage Fund, which accounts for the purchases, sale and repairs of vehicles for all departments within the city, will cover the cost.
Middletown Fire currently has a 2013 Sutphen pumper due for replacement in 2028, though a purchase now was recommended to lock in 2025 prices since price increases are on a 30-day reevaluation.
Sutphen, the Ohio-based manufacturer, has informed the city that with uncontrolled cost related to tariffs, raw materials and components by suppliers to build these truck, a 5-7% price increase ($78,500-$109,000) was anticipated on June 3, the day of the council meeting.
The fund was budgeted $5.5 million for 2025, reduced by 5% from $5.8 million in 2024, according to the city’s annual budget.
Of the $5.5 million, $2.7 million was budgeted for purchase of vehicles and equipment, which is the largest capital outlay expenditure outside of the capital improvement budgets.
The fund is one of two internal service funds for the city alongside the Employee Benefits Fund.
Revenues for the Municipal Garage Fund come from various city departments.
The 75-foot ladder will act as a backup ladder to the department’s 2022 tower ladder when the 2002 tower ladder is removed from service.
Estimated build time for the ladder is 24-28 months.
The purchase of the new fire truck will remove a 2006 Sutphen Pumper which is past the 15 points required for replacement in the city’s fleet system. The point system is based on vehicle years in service, mileage, previous repairs and operating hours.
