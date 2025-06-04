Middletown to add $1.5M fire truck for East End coverage

Funds from the Municipal Garage Fund, which accounts for the purchases, sale and repairs of vehicles for all departments within the city, will cover the cost.

Middletown Fire currently has a 2013 Sutphen pumper due for replacement in 2028, though a purchase now was recommended to lock in 2025 prices since price increases are on a 30-day reevaluation. Sutphen, the Ohio-based manufacturer, has informed the city that with uncontrolled cost related to tariffs, raw materials and components by suppliers to build these truck, a 5-7% price increase ($78,500-$109,000) was anticipated on June 3, the day of the council meeting. The fund was budgeted $5.5 million for 2025, reduced by 5% from $5.8 million in 2024, according to the city’s annual budget.