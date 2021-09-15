Middletown Steak ’n Shake reopens after 2 years with drive-thru only

Middletown’s Steak ‘n Shake has reopened after being closed for two years following numerous health violations and until a franchise-operator was located.
A sign on the door read: “Welcome Back! We are excited to serve you in our drive thru.”
No one answered the phone at the restaurant on Monday and numerous calls to the corporate office in Indianapolis were not returned to the Journal-News.
In the spring of 2019, the Steak ‘n Shake, 3170 Towne Blvd., had its food service license suspended for two weeks by the Middletown City Board of Health. Between July 2017 and March 2019, there were 21 inspections and 296 violations with 36 listed as critical violations and the rest were non-critical, said City Health Commissioner Jackie Phillips.
The restaurant later reopened for a short time, then closed until recently.
Steak ’n Shake announced in March 2019 that Hamilton, West Chester Twp. and Deerfield Twp. locations were closing as the burger chain transitioned from corporate-owned to franchise-operated restaurants.
Five months ago, Panda Express said it plans to open one of its fast-casual restaurants on the site of the former Steak ’n Shake restaurant, 1485 Main St., Hamilton. The first Panda Express opened in 1983, in Glendale, California, and the company’s “fast-casual” Chinese restaurants now extend from coast to coast and internationally.
The 621-unit Steak ’n Shake chain operates 12 restaurants in Butler, Warren, Hamilton and Clermont counties, according to its website. Ten of them were temporarily closed in late March 2019 while locations in Hamilton and West Chester were closed in late January 2020. The Indianapolis-based chain also operates nine restaurants in the Dayton-Springfield area.