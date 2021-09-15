Middletown Steak ’n Shake reopens after 2 years with drive-thru only

Steak ’n Shake announced in March 2019 that Hamilton, West Chester Twp. and Deerfield Twp. locations were closing as the burger chain transitioned from corporate-owned to franchise-operated restaurants.

Five months ago, Panda Express said it plans to open one of its fast-casual restaurants on the site of the former Steak ’n Shake restaurant, 1485 Main St., Hamilton. The first Panda Express opened in 1983, in Glendale, California, and the company’s “fast-casual” Chinese restaurants now extend from coast to coast and internationally.

The 621-unit Steak ’n Shake chain operates 12 restaurants in Butler, Warren, Hamilton and Clermont counties, according to its website. Ten of them were temporarily closed in late March 2019 while locations in Hamilton and West Chester were closed in late January 2020. The Indianapolis-based chain also operates nine restaurants in the Dayton-Springfield area.