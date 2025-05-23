Middletown senior finds his passion on volleyball court

At 6-foot-5, Rigabar had played football and basketball, but neither sport grabbed his attention.

Then, based on his friends’ recommendation, he tried volleyball.

It was love at first spike.

“The sport attached to me,” Rigabar said. “It was everything that I liked in a sport.”

That attachment will continue as Rigabar, who graduated from MHS this week, will continue his academic and athletic career at Indiana University East.

A two-year varsity volleyball standout, Rigabar was a key contributor on his high school team. His impact on the court was marked by consistency, power, and leadership, said his coach Matthew Butler.

Over his high school career, Rigabar tallied an impressive 289 kills, cementing himself as one of the program’s most reliable offensive players, Butler said.

His senior season, when the Middies finished 15-9 overall, 4-4 in the Greater Miami Conference, he ranked seventh in the conference with 200 kills, He also recorded 66 digs across 143 games.

Butler called Rigabar a “very coachable” player who showed tremendous development during his two-year career.

“He had a positive attitude, great work ethic and was a leader,” Butler said of his co-captain.

Rigabar, an outside hitter and middle blocker, said he was impressed by IU East’s commitment to its athletic programs.

“It’s a school, it’s as sports program, it’s a family, it’s all the above,” he said. “I want to be a part of that. It’s an amazing atmosphere.”

Rigabar became the second Middle to recently sign to play college volleyball. Last year, Bradley Patrick, a 2024 MHS graduate, joined the team at Central State University.

Butler saved a text message he received from Rigabar last season. Rigabar thanked Butler for believing in him.

“That’s a powerful remember what happens when a student finds their passion,” Butler said.

