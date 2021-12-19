Middletown seeks feedback from residents regarding Comprehensive Plan, ‘guide to city’s future’

Combs said the plan represents “an aspirational vision for the community” and it’s a statement of goals and intent.

Once the plan has been approved, Combs said it’s important that the city take the information and “push it forward so it doesn’t sit on the shelf.”

It should be used as a guide for making development decisions and as a basis for establishing priorities and yearly work plans, according to Combs. It will provide “a road map” for enhancing the cultural and economic vitality of the community through “strong public-private partnerships and community leadership,” she said.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

Mailings: Every Middletown resident will receive information about their Comprehensive Plan in their water bills starting Dec. 30 through Jan. 25, 2022.

Flyers/Yard signs: Now until Feb. 9, 2022, city staff will be posting yard signs at the city’s gateways and parks and flyers throughout the city to encourage citizens to review the draft.

Planning Commission: At the regular Planning Commission meeting on Dec. 8, 2021, the commission voted to table the Comprehensive Plan for two months pending additional public outreach. The Planning Commission will review the Comprehensive Plan at its regular meeting on Feb. 9, 2022. The Planning Commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council for final review and decision.

More information: cityofmiddletown.org/563/Comprehensive-Plan-Update

Contact city: For a hard copy of the draft or to submit questions or comments, email Tina Blevins at tinab@cityofmiddletown.org or call 513-425-7950.