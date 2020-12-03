Middletown seeking public input into parks master plan: How you can help

“It’s important and necessary for Middletown residents to participate in the survey so that you can shape the plan as we look toward the future of Middletown parks,” Evans said.

Other phases include an Exploration Phase from February through mid-March that will include concepts refinement and a public meeting. The final Vision Phase will begin in late March and run until June with finalizing of the master plan.

Sara DiLandro of V3 Companies said bike corridors are limited to the Great Miami River Recreation Trail, Ohio 4, Smith and Jacot parks. She said other bikeways could be developed through street improvements or other programs that could reach out to other regional trails to improve connectivity to other communities.

She said access to parks by walking or driving is a key aspect to determine whether there an adequate number of parks for residents.

DiLandro said more than 53% of city residents live more than a quarter-mile or a 10-minute walk from one of Middletown’s 32 parks. The city owns and operates about 321 acres of park land that are categorized as plazas, mini parks, neighborhood parks, community parks, nature preserves as well as four undeveloped park sites.