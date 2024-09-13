Middletown Schools join NFL, state program to fight absenteeism

According to a statement from Middletown Schools, the “Stay in the Game!” Attendance Network was created in 2019 by the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Harvard’s Proving Ground program.

The program focuses on incentives — including T-shirts and other items — and educating students and their parents to better connect school districts with resources and tools to help raise awareness of the importance of school attendance as a foundation for student success.

The new program joins a district-created system launched earlier this year called “Middie Minutes Matter” and school officials said the multi-prong approach reflects their determination to improve student attendance.

“We know that attendance is one of the most significant predictors of academic achievement. By joining the ‘Stay in the Game!’ Attendance Network, we’re doubling down on our commitment to ensuring every Middie is present and engaged in their learning every day,” said Suzanna Davis, senior director of student services for the city’s 10 public schools.

According to officials at the Stay in the Game program, consistent school attendance is the foundation for student success.

Even missing a few days a month can have a lasting impact on learning. Thirty percent of Ohio students miss 18 days of school a year, and research shows that missing just two days a month can leave kids trailing on foundational learning and social skills.

Conversely, said program officials, students who are not chronically absent are nearly seven times more likely to read on grade level by the end of third grade and nine times more likely to graduate from high school on time and go on to college and career.

September is national Attendance Awareness Month and school officials remind school families that students who are absent from classes miss important learning opportunities, which can be difficult, or even impossible, to make up.

A student who misses just two to three days of school per month can be chronically absent, said officials.

Cincinnati’s professional soccer team, FC Cincinnati, is also a partner in the program.

Dan Wohler, spokesman for Middletown Schools, said the new program does not come with any funding but is valuable in providing resources to the schools and teachers.

“There are lots of resources at the district’s disposal provided by “Stay in the Game!” and it also provides swag to member districts including branded t-shirts that we’ve already received,” Wohler said.