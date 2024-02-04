Middletown hopes ‘Middie Minutes Matter’ lowers chronic student absenteeism

“We have to show the importance of being in school,” said Suzanna Davis, senior director of student services. “They can’t learn if they’re not here.”

She said the district saw a “pretty drastic” drop in student attendance after COVID-19 began, and now, nearly four years later, the numbers haven’t improved.

Davis said increased school absenteeism is a problem throughout the state and country.

The most recent federal data shows that in the 2020-21 school year, at least 14.7 million students nationwide were chronically absent. This means that chronic absence has almost doubled from the more than 8 million students, pre-COVID, who were missing so many days of school that they were academically at risk, the figures show.

Davis said the district has started a plan to address chronic absence due to missing school for any reason, excused, unexcused and suspensions.

Even when students make up school assignments when they miss class, it’s not the same educational experience as learning in-class from a teacher, Davis said.

“The instruction is so engaging,” she said. “It’s hard to replicate that. You miss a chunk of learning and there is a gap. That starts to build on itself day after day after day.”

The district has launched Middie Minutes Matter, designed to tackle chronic absenteeism among students and promote a culture of regular attendance, she said.

The comprehensive initiative is aimed at raising awareness, engaging the community and implementing strategies to ensure students attend school regularly, she said.

The campaign will focus on the following key pillars, according to the district:

Community Engagement: Middie Minutes Matter encourages active involvement from parents, guardians, educators and community members to foster a sense of collective responsibility for student attendance.

Middie Minutes Matter encourages active involvement from parents, guardians, educators and community members to foster a sense of collective responsibility for student attendance. Outreach: The campaign will collaborate with families and schools to create an inclusive and supportive environment, encouraging parents and caregivers to actively participate in their student’s education.

“We want the parents to know that we are here to partner with them to make it happen,” Davis said. “If there are barriers, don’t be afraid. It’s all about collaborating for the future of our students.”

Data-Driven Solutions: Middie Minutes Matter will leverage data to identify patterns of absenteeism and tailor interventions accordingly. This approach allows for a targeted and efficient response to the unique challenges faced by different student groups.

“We want to look at the root of the problem,” said Davis, a former Lakota East High School principal. “Look at ways how we can approach solutions.”

Celebrating Attendance: Recognizing and celebrating attendance is a crucial aspect of the campaign, Davis said. Achievements and milestones related to attendance will be highlighted with incentives to motivate students and create a positive atmosphere around the importance of being present in school.

She envisions that classes reporting 100% attendance for a certain number of days being eligible for a doughnut party or another incentive.