Middletown residence searched for suspect wanted in Hamilton

Officers talked with a male who came out of the residence, but a female that they knew was in the house wasn’t answering.

“So things happened and we knew we had to send in a team for safety,” Warrick said.

The SRT team breached the residence, and the woman was brought out. The suspect was not found.

“He wasn’t there, but he had been there,” Warrick said.

Hamilton officers who were also at the scene were told the suspect was on the move.

Warrick said HPD is continuing to search for the suspect.