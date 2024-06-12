Middletown promotes new economic development director

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to build upon our economic revitalization in Middletown in this new role,” Morlan said. “With a bright past, which includes a rich industrial and manufacturing history, and brighter future, better days are ahead for Middletown as new businesses set up shop in the cy and we arm our current businesses with the resources they need to continue to thrive.”

As director, Morlan will continue to oversee implementation of programs and plans related to the economic revitalization of the city. She will also continue to develop and lead specific job growth strategies in business retention and attraction, according to press release from the city.

“Lisha has proven herself time and time again to be the right person to grow our business community and our economy,” Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall said. “Through Lisha’s strategic partnerships and alliance-building with small businesses, Middletown is set to economically thrive now and for generations to come.”

In addition to her work in Middletown, Morlan is also a business strategist, coach, trainer, behavioral consultant and serial entrepreneur.

Morlan is a member of the Ohio Economic Development Association, Middletown Port Authority Board, Chamber of Commerce – Serving Middletown, Monroe, and Trenton Board, REDI Cincinnati Board, and many other boards and committees. Morlan received her B.S. in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina and her M.S. in Strategic Leadership from the University of Charleston.