Middletown Pride partners with Sorg Opera House for themed-movie nights

Kicking off the “queer movie matinee” event will be the 2018 high school love story “Love, Simon” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Admission is $5 at the door.

The screening will be hosted by Hamilton drag performer Roxie D. Mocracy. Seating will be general admission. Concessions sold by the Sorg Opera House and supporting the renovation and operation of the historic theater will be available.

If the first movie event is successful, Middletown Pride and the Sorg hope to partner for additional screenings of LGBTQIA-centered films throughout the year, Gordon said.

“It is our intention to do a series once every couple of months and the Sorg is excited about the potential partnership with us,” Gordon said.

“Love, Simon,” is a spin off of the television series “Love, Victor” on Disney+, focuses on a closeted Atlanta-area high school student who is outed when his messages to another anonymous gay student on the school message board get hacked and released to the entire school, forcing a journey of self-acceptance. It is rated PG-13.