Middletown post office hiring for holidays, will conduct job fair

The post office at 320 N. Verity Parkway is seeking clerk assistants, city carrier assistants, mail handler assistants, postal support workers, rural carrier associates and tractor trailer operators, states a release. Positions pay between $17.32 and $29.97 per hour.

A job fair will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the post office. U.S. Postal Service employees will be there to answer questions and interview interested applicants. Application must be filled out online only at www.usps.com/careers.