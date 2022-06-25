journal-news logo
Middletown police rescue injured hawk

Middletown police officer Holly Owens retrieved an injured Cooper's hawk Thursday, June 23, 2022, that was found by residents near Carolina and Plymouth streets.

By Staff
An injured hawk found in a Middletown neighborhood is receiving care at an area rehabilitation center.

Officer Holly Owens retrieved the Cooper’s hawk after the Middletown Division of Police on Thursday received calls from concerned residents in the area of Carolina and Plymouth streets, police posted on social media.

The bird — dubbed Tony Hawk by the police department — is now in the care of RAPTOR Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Clermont County that has state and federal permits to rehabilitate birds of prey. The group also provides education and outreach.

Middletown police officer Holly Owens retrieved an injured Cooper's hawk Thursday, June 23, 2022, that was found by residents near Carolina and Plymouth streets.

Credit: Middletown Division of Police

Credit: Middletown Division of Police

