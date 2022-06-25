Middletown police rescue injured hawk

An injured hawk found in a Middletown neighborhood is receiving care at an area rehabilitation center.
Officer Holly Owens retrieved the Cooper’s hawk after the Middletown Division of Police on Thursday received calls from concerned residents in the area of Carolina and Plymouth streets, police posted on social media.
The bird — dubbed Tony Hawk by the police department — is now in the care of RAPTOR Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Clermont County that has state and federal permits to rehabilitate birds of prey. The group also provides education and outreach.
Credit: Middletown Division of Police
Credit: Middletown Division of Police
About the Author