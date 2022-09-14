Middletown police investigating fatal shooting

Officers were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to the area of Fairmount Avenue and Young Street for a call of gunshots. They found Nais McVay, who was discovered suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Atrium Medical Center and later died of his injuries.

This morning, the victim’s brother, Deion Hunter, sat at the scene of his brother’s shooting. Blood stains were still on the ground.