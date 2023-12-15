Man arrested for shooting Sunday at Middletown apartment complex

Mendez-Gomez was arraigned Friday in Middletown Municipal Court and bond was set at $125,000 subject to the 10 percent rule. Bond was posted by Friday afternoon. He is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 29.

The victim was shot multiple times about 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Lafayette, then was apparently was inside a private vehicle when officers stopped it on Trine Street, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The 29-year-old victim was then taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

According to the complaint filed with the court, the victim was visiting the Lafayette Avenue home when there was a knock at the door. When his friend answered, a man know to him as Mendez-Gomez started shooting then in a vehicle.

Dispatchers received eight 911 calls from people reporting shots fired. One caller said “two clips were empty at least.” Another said the shooting “almost shook my apartment.”

A male callers told dispatchers “I am watching this dude chase this guy down and shoot him with a gun.”

Callers gave descriptions of a van or SUV leaving the area.

Police closed Lafayette Avenue near Trine Street around 3 p.m. and were looking inside an SUV with its doors open.