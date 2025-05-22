Middletown Police Dept. gets money to support sexual assault investigation efforts

Middletown Police Chief Earl Nelson said applying for the grant was based on the need for more capacity to store the city’s 368 sexual assault kits, not necessarily on an increase of sexual assault cases in the city.

The city does not provide any match.

In Ohio, a sexual assault examination kit includes any item that contains biological material that could be used to incriminate or exonerate any person for an offense or delinquent act.

Ohio law also states that any law enforcement agency must secure this biological evidence for a period of the 30 years if the offense or act remains unsolved.

Middletown police’s lead evidence technician currently undertakes biweekly trips to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), which is about 70 miles from the city. The technician spends three hours on each trip.

The routine task has an annual cost of $2,791.62 for personnel expenses and $436.80 for fuel.