Renaissance Pointe to get $1.8M boost from state, create 140 new jobs

Roadwork is the focus of the funding: 1,329 feet of Atrium Boulevard running south from Middle Drive, then continuing west to Event Promenade, will be constructed. Also included is an additional 788 feet of Event Promenade from Middle Drive, continuing south and intersecting with Atrium Boulevard, according to ODOD.

Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

The construction of a retaining wall is “necessary,” and the project is expected to create 140 new full-time-equivalent jobs. Though roadway work will have the biggest price tag ($1,133,146.20), supplemental work will include:

Erosion control: $231,500

Drainage: $371,526

Pavement: $635,601.16

Traffic control: $18,109.18

Mechanically stabilized earth wall: $118,800

This brings the total project cost to $2,508,682.54, which is more than the 629 grant amount.

Mason Waldvogel, deputy chief of media relations for ODOD, said 629 grants “only provide funding for a percentage of eligible costs.”

However, the city previously funded Phase 1 of the Renaissance Pointe project, and there is a tax increment financing district, or TIF, in place to pay out any remaining portions that are not funded by the 629 grant.

Explore Deal pending to bring hockey team to Middletown at Renaissance Pointe

This is another step in the city’s efforts to revitalize Middletown’s East End through the Renaissance Pointe project development. Woodard Development is leading Renaissance Pointe efforts to create a 3,000-seat, multi-purpose event center, retail and office space, hotels, restaurants and a variety of residential offerings.

The event center will have three multipurpose pads with one more traditional arena seating approximately 3,500 seats for ice sports, basketball or graduation ceremonies. For concerts, there can be around 5,000 seats depending on how the stage is configured.

Construction on the event center is expected to start this summer.

The final plat for Renaissance Pointe, Phase 2 was approved by Middletown’s planning commission Wednesday, May 14.