Renaissance Pointe to get $1.8M boost from state, create 140 new jobs

Renaissance Pointe development along Interstate 75 on the east side of Middletown at Ohio 122 and Union Road, shown by aerial view Friday, May 2, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Renaissance Pointe development along Interstate 75 on the east side of Middletown at Ohio 122 and Union Road, shown by aerial view Friday, May 2, 2025. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
32 minutes ago
Middletown will receive $1.8 million from the state to help the city develop streets around Renaissance Pointe, which is expected to create 140 jobs, the Ohio Department of Development announced.

The money comes from the ODOD’s Roadwork Development Grant (629) Program, which was created to promote economic development, business expansion and job creation.

Roadwork is the focus of the funding: 1,329 feet of Atrium Boulevard running south from Middle Drive, then continuing west to Event Promenade, will be constructed.

Also included is an additional 788 feet of Event Promenade from Middle Drive, continuing south and intersecting with Atrium Boulevard, according to ODOD.

Proposed roadway projects for Renaissance Pointe Phase 2. PROVIDED

Credit: Provided

icon to expand image

Credit: Provided

The construction of a retaining wall is “necessary,” and the project is expected to create 140 new full-time-equivalent jobs.

Though roadway work will have the biggest price tag ($1,133,146.20), supplemental work will include:

  • Erosion control: $231,500
  • Drainage: $371,526
  • Pavement: $635,601.16
  • Traffic control: $18,109.18
  • Mechanically stabilized earth wall: $118,800

This brings the total project cost to $2,508,682.54, which is more than the 629 grant amount.

Mason Waldvogel, deputy chief of media relations for ODOD, said 629 grants “only provide funding for a percentage of eligible costs.”

However, the city previously funded Phase 1 of the Renaissance Pointe project, and there is a tax increment financing district, or TIF, in place to pay out any remaining portions that are not funded by the 629 grant.

This is another step in the city’s efforts to revitalize Middletown’s East End through the Renaissance Pointe project development.

Woodard Development is leading Renaissance Pointe efforts to create a 3,000-seat, multi-purpose event center, retail and office space, hotels, restaurants and a variety of residential offerings.

The event center will have three multipurpose pads with one more traditional arena seating approximately 3,500 seats for ice sports, basketball or graduation ceremonies. For concerts, there can be around 5,000 seats depending on how the stage is configured.

Construction on the event center is expected to start this summer.

The final plat for Renaissance Pointe, Phase 2 was approved by Middletown’s planning commission Wednesday, May 14.

