Middletown officials impressed with latest Marshall H.S. expansion

He said the new learning space is being used now by students in courses on construction and manufacturing, health care and wellness, and business and entrepreneurship. The 2022-2023 school year will see the addition of culinary training classes.

Hall said Marshall anticipates adding 50 students to its enrollment next school year.

Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony and school tour and said Marshall’s contribution to a “quality workforce” has and will continue to enhance the city’s economic development.

“What Marshall is doing in that regard is incredible,” said Palenick. “We’re excited by them and we can’t wait to see what you are going to do in the future.”

Middletown Vice Mayor Tal Moon also toured the expanded school and left impressed.

“This is a great day for Marshall and a great day for Middletown,” said Moon. “When we host folks looking to invest in Middletown, they are looking for a qualified workforce and you (Marshall officials) are certainly doing that here.

“You are investing in the children that will not only lead this community but this state for years to come.”

Marshall student Aryanna Wright, who is studying in the business and entrepreneurship program, liked what she saw of the five new classrooms and credited the school for helping her prepare for a career in retail.

“I’m learning how to run a business and I’ve had a head start here,” said Wright.

Photographer Nick Graham contributed to this story.