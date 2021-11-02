journal-news logo
X

Middletown officials impressed with latest Marshall H.S. expansion

Credit: Journal News

Caption
Marshall High School career tech expansion

Credit: Journal News

News
By , Staff Writer
58 minutes ago
Five classrooms added to growing facility.

Students at Middletown’s Marshall High School will have more space to learn and explore careers as the school unveiled its latest building expansion last week.

City officials joined school leaders in the celebration, which provided a tour for the public of five new classrooms for the growing high school.

Opened in 2013, the non-profit, public charter school — for students 15-21 seeking a high school diploma — now enrolls 302 students at its single-building campus at 4720 Roosevelt Blvd.

ExploreMiddletown’s charter high school nearly doubles in four years

“Marshall High School is uniquely positioned to offer many students who are not succeeding in a traditional school environment the opportunity to complete their high school requirements and earn a diploma in a setting that more closely fits their life and learning styles,” said Chuck Hall, director of Marshall.

“We are tuition free and nationally accredited, and our teachers and staff members really care. We also provide free career tech programs and offer job placement assistance upon graduation.”

He said the new learning space is being used now by students in courses on construction and manufacturing, health care and wellness, and business and entrepreneurship. The 2022-2023 school year will see the addition of culinary training classes.

Hall said Marshall anticipates adding 50 students to its enrollment next school year.

Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony and school tour and said Marshall’s contribution to a “quality workforce” has and will continue to enhance the city’s economic development.

“What Marshall is doing in that regard is incredible,” said Palenick. “We’re excited by them and we can’t wait to see what you are going to do in the future.”

Middletown Vice Mayor Tal Moon also toured the expanded school and left impressed.

“This is a great day for Marshall and a great day for Middletown,” said Moon. “When we host folks looking to invest in Middletown, they are looking for a qualified workforce and you (Marshall officials) are certainly doing that here.

“You are investing in the children that will not only lead this community but this state for years to come.”

Marshall student Aryanna Wright, who is studying in the business and entrepreneurship program, liked what she saw of the five new classrooms and credited the school for helping her prepare for a career in retail.

“I’m learning how to run a business and I’ve had a head start here,” said Wright.

Photographer Nick Graham contributed to this story.

In Other News
1
Butler County officials say voter turnout extremely low
2
Koch Foods receives local tax incentives despite looming indictment
3
Hamilton’s growing 80 Acres Farms among Newsweek’s ‘Most Loved...
4
New state quarantine guidelines see some area districts change student...
5
Butler County coroner makes pitch for new morgue

About the Author

ajc.com

Michael D. Clark
Follow Michael D. Clark on facebookFollow Michael D. Clark on twitter

Michael Clark has covered northern Greater Cincinnati K-12 schools for more than two decades. Schools – whether they be public or private or post-secondary – are often the centerpieces of communities. This is especially true for Ohio’s Butler and southern Warren counties, two of the most populous and fastest growing areas in the state.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top