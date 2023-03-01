Middletown officer-involved shooting began with traffic ‘infraction’, but passenger pulled gun, police say

Cruiser camera video also released Wednesday shows Robert Lykins walking escorted to the cruiser without any struggle or incident, while another officer continues to talk with the passenger.

There does not appear to be any cause for alarm from those in the parking lot and video shows a woman pushing a full shopping cart to a nearby vehicle.

Officers determined Victor Lykins provided false information, the report states. After they positively identified him, they determined he was wanted on a warrant for tampering with evidence.

Officers attempted to have Victor Lykins step out of the passenger side of the vehicle, however, at this time Lykins brandished a handgun, the report states.

During the struggle over the firearm, one of the officers discharged their gun, hitting Victor Lykins, according to the report and police sources.

The Middletown Division of Police does not have body cameras. The cruiser video is difficult to follow, especially when the shooting happens, because the officers are blurred so that they cannot be identified.

The video shows the officers both going to the passenger side door, the door opening and quick movement, then a pop. A back seat window is shattered in the SUV.

BCI Spokesman Steve Irwin said they are considered uncharged suspects in an ongoing investigation. Middletown Police Chief David Birk said he will release the names of the officers after they have been interviewed by BCI.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Irwin said it may be months before the BCI releases its findings related to the shooting, Irwin said.

Because the incident occurred in Warren County, the investigation results will go to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell for review. He was at the scene Saturday night.

This was the first fatal police-involved shooting in Middletown since 1997 when Bill Becker was police chief and the department conducted the investigation that eventually cleared the officer involved.

In October of that year, police officer Aaron McQueen shot and killed Micah Lofton after the car Lofton was driving rammed a police cruiser and then headed for McQueen near the dead end of Plymouth Avenue, according to newspaper archives.

McQueen was cleared of any wrongdoing, but he left the police department a short time later, Becker said.