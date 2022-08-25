Middletown mulls spending of remaining $14.6M in COVID-19 relief funds

Some of the suggestions from Lolli and city staff included $4 million to replace the HVAC system, the windows and column repairs in the City Building; $3.75 million for the Towne Mall Galleria redevelopment; $3 million in the fire station gap funding; $2.6 million in water capital projects; $250,000 to install Wi-Fi in Smith and Lefferson parks; and an undisclosed funding for Butler Tech Aviation at Middletown Regional Airport.

Council member Zack Ferrell, serving his first term, said upgrading the City Building doesn’t “help residents” and the ARPA funds are the “peoples’ money.”

He’d prefer rebuilding the town that has been “ignored” for 10 years, he said.

Tal Moon, the most veteran council member, believes investing in the Manchester Inn/Snider Building should be a priority for the city. He said the city needs to consider its current needs and how to generate future revenue.

Mayor Nicole Condrey called the redevelopment of the Manchester/Snider “a pivotal piece” to the revitalization of downtown.

Council member Rodney Muterspaw said he’s a big proponent of funding community events because they attract visitors to the city and he wants the city to build an aquatic center.

Lolli said the ARPA funds must be budgeted by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

ARPA MONEY THE CITY HAS EARMARKED

Community Center expansion projec t: $2.1 million

t: $2.1 million Premium Pay : $1,167,000

: $1,167,000 LED street lighting replacement project : $800,000

: $800,000 Police locker room improvements: $430,000

PROPOSED USES OF ADDITIONAL ARPA FUNDS

City Building improvements, $4 million. These improvements include the replacement of the window systems for the entire building, replacement of the building’s HVAC system, and other improvements.

Broadband/Wi-Fi installation for Smith and Lefferson parks, $250,000. This proposed project would provide wireless service in the parks.

Towne Mall redevelopment, $3.75 million: The use of ARPA funds for this project were previously earmarked by council in 2021. The use of the entire amount may not be necessary and could be reprogrammed for others uses once the project’s redevelopment costs are more refined.

Fire Stations gap funding, $3 million: Due to inflationary forces, the “hard” construction cost of the four new facilities has risen above the original $16.8 million estimate. This gap funding also represents coverage for soft costs related to the project.

Water Capital projects, $2.6 million: The Water Capital Fund is projected to have a carryover fund balance below $500,000 by 2027 with the limited investment in system replacement the city has programmed. The use of ARPA funds to supplement the Water Capital Fund will allow it to maintain a reserve balance to at least 2030 that hedges against any unforeseen emergency repairs or system failures. The ARPA funds proposed would be used to replace the water main system on Lisa Lane and Dix Road. Remaining Water Capital Fund dollars could then be reprogrammed to address issues elsewhere in the city.

SOURCE: City of Middletown