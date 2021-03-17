Middletown moves COVID-19 vaccine registration to state website: How to sign up

The City of Middletown Health Department is collaborating with the Ohio Department of Health and transitioning the registration process to the state system, city officials said.
Due to the high volume of Ohioans who will be newly eligible for the vaccine, the current site, covid.cityofmiddletown.org will be redirected for interested parties to register at: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov after end of business today.
Anyone who previously registered on the Middletown Health Department vaccination site, that information will be uploaded into the new system and they will receive a call to schedule their vaccine at a future Middletown vaccination clinic.
Per Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID vaccination guideline update, beginning Friday all Ohioans age 40 and up are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. Beginning March 29, all adults age 16 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine, the governor said.