Middletown moves COVID-19 vaccine registration to state website: How to sign up

Due to the high volume of Ohioans who will be newly eligible for the vaccine, the current site, covid.cityofmiddletown.org will be redirected for interested parties to register at: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov after end of business today.

Anyone who previously registered on the Middletown Health Department vaccination site, that information will be uploaded into the new system and they will receive a call to schedule their vaccine at a future Middletown vaccination clinic.