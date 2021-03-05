Middletown mother, boyfriend indicted on 31 total charges in death of 6-year-old and alleged crimes against siblings

Additionally, Gosney was indicted for three counts of kidnapping, three counts of abduction and three counts of endangering children for alleged actions on Feb. 25 pertaining to all three children.

Hamilton was indicted for kidnapping and two counts of endangering children for alleged crimes committed Feb. 25-26. These are separate crimes from his alleged involvement in the disposing of Hutchinson’s body.

Hamilton was also indicted on two counts of gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence for crimes alleged to have been committed on Feb. 28 and two counts of gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence for crimes alleged to have been committed between Feb. 26-28.

They will next appear in Butler County Common Pleas Court, likely next week. The case has been assigned to Judge Noah Powers II.