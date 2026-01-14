Middletown MLK Jr. events focus on health of the ‘beloved community’

In Didlick-Davis’ words, Dr. King’s beloved community is a vision of a global society based on justice, equity and love, where all people live in harmony, free from poverty, hate and oppression, resolving conflicts nonviolently through mutual understanding and shared humanity.

This year, a MLK Oratorical Contest will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Road, put on by 3R Development, the Middletown Area Ministerial Alliance and NAACP No. 3194. Students can write, rap, draw, mime, dance or have any other creative expression on the topics of “What has happened to Dr. King’s beloved community?” and “Current events through Dr. King’s eyes.” On Saturday, a resource fair put on by the Ministerial Alliance will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Faith United Church (9 Baltimore St.). Following that, volunteers will assist seniors with home maintenance and make and distribute hygiene kits and indoor planters through a day of service starting at 1 p.m. also at Faith United Church. This event is put by 3R Development and NAACP No. 3194.

“This was the opportunity for us to do something different,” Didlick-Davis said. Several years ago, she said the group cleaned up a few yards and volunteered at food pantries, but she learned hygiene items were not something covered by SNAP benefits. “We realized that the majority of people who are receiving benefits of some sort are working,” she said. “They’re not just poor, lazy people and by now we really ought to know that.”