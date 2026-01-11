‘We thought we did our due diligence’: Butler County couple recounts loss in alleged $11M scheme

People such as Wayne Essex, an accountant and a Sunday school teacher who prayed with the couple at the end of their financial consultations in his office.

Now, the woman said, she will investigate everyone from “head to toe” before her trust is given.

“If I didn’t know you, and if we were doing this, I’d check everything,” she told me during our interview. “And I know about you and probably knowing you, I would check everything.”

Then she added: “I felt like we did our due diligence.”

Wayne Essex, 70, and his wife, Susan, 67, a Realtor with an office in Lebanon, are facing nearly 200 charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

These actions violated a permanent injunction issued against Wayne Essex in 2012 by the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, which prohibited him from selling securities without court approval.

The Essexes owned and operated Essex and Associates, a Washington Twp. accounting and tax preparation business, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Butler County couple, who this media outlet agreed to not name, is talking in hopes of keeping others from falling into a similar financial trap.

They were referred to the Essexes by a female friend from Butler County who invested about $400,000. Over the course of time, because she chose to receive monthly dividends, she was satisfied with the financial plan that promised 10% return on investments through the sale of real estate.

This intrigued the 69-year-old couple who wanted to earn more interest on their retirement than at a bank.

They met several times with Wayne Essex, and told him they were interested in “finding the best avenue to get the largest return” on their investment.

“We were at peace with it,” she said of the decision.

The woman was reluctant to mention they prayed with Essex because she didn’t want readers to “bash Christians.”

They were told their $150,000 would be invested into real estate, and if they needed money for any reason, it could be withdrawn.

Then the couple heard accusations about possible criminal activity involving the Essexes. She sent him an email and made up a story about needing their money. She was told the company needed to sell some property and that may take time.

“I knew it was a stall,” she said.

From 2020 through 2025, the Essexes reportedly offered to sell investments in properties in Florida and other locations with an expected average 10% annual return, according to documents.

Instead, the couple used the funds on personal expenses, including $1.7 million on real estate and a new home and $200,000 on a new Mercedes, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said at a news conference in October 2025.

They also spent the money on payroll, personal taxes, IRS penalties, gifts for family members, travel, jewelry, chef services and dining, he said.

The Butler County couple was contacted by the Ohio Department of Commerce and asked to assist in the criminal investigation with other investors.

Wayne Essex posted 10% of his $250,000 bond and his wife posted 10% of her $100,000 bond, according to court records. They both must wear electric ankle monitors.

They were supposed to be in court this week, but the scheduling conference was postponed until 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15, according to court records.

Now, all the couple wants, is their money back.

“It’s very simple,” she said. “But I don’t know how that happens other than with God.”

She would love an opportunity to talk to Wayne Essex and ask him about his actions.

“Why would you do this to people, hard working people?” she would ask. “How could you do this and then teach Sunday school?”

The woman then touched her necklace that featured clear to red stones signifying Jesus turning water to wine.

“It encourages me,“ she said about her jewelry. ”It may take a miracle, but that’s what He does. He’s good at it.”

Columnist Rick McCrabb writes about local people and events every Sunday. If you have an idea for a story, contact him at rmccrabb1@gmail.com.