Middletown mayor encourages community to participate in water conservation challenge

“Commitment to our neighbors, both near and far, in the present and in the future, only grows more critically as our human presence on this earth expands,” Condrey said. “The city of Middletown supports the mission of the Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation as a commitment to each other that not only helps to keep our planet beautiful but also strengthens our relationships and unites our communities.”

The annual challenge, Aug. 1- 31, is a non-profit national community service campaign that encourages leaders to inspire their residents to make a series of simple pledges at mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy.