Middletown mayor encourages community to participate in water conservation challenge

Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey is joining mayors across the country in asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage water resources more wisely by taking part in the ninth annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation during the month of August.
“Commitment to our neighbors, both near and far, in the present and in the future, only grows more critically as our human presence on this earth expands,” Condrey said. “The city of Middletown supports the mission of the Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation as a commitment to each other that not only helps to keep our planet beautiful but also strengthens our relationships and unites our communities.”
The annual challenge, Aug. 1- 31, is a non-profit national community service campaign that encourages leaders to inspire their residents to make a series of simple pledges at mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy.
Residents can win $3,000 toward their Home Utility Payments, water saving fixtures, and hundreds of other prizes. Additionally, residents can nominate a local charity to receive a 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE to serve the community.
“I invite Middletown families and businesses to accept the fun and purposeful challenge of reducing freshwater consumption during the month of August 2020 by using the tips and tricks the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation provides,” Condrey said.
On average, Middletown uses about 10.5 million gallons of water per day, said Shelby Quinlivan, city spokeswoman. The city has approximately 19,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers serving a population of about 48,000.
Last year, residents across all 50 U.S. states pledged to reduce their annual consumption of freshwater by 3 billion gallons, reduce waste sent to landfills by 80 million pounds, and prevent more than 179,000 pounds of hazardous waste from entering our watersheds. The Challenge goes beyond drought issues and looks at the ways our water use will affect the future of our communities — from how food is grown to how polluted runoff can be reduced.