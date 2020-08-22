Middletown market expands with new delivery service: How to order local

Vitori’s grandparents, Nick and Grace, owned a market of the same name until 2007, which was started by her great-grandfather, Pasquale Vitori, in the 1920s. Vitori said she used to work in her grandparents’ market as a child. Gracie’s is also named after Vitori’s grandmother, Grace.

“We’ve seen the trends that people who have been ordering groceries online seem to like it, and the delivery aspect is becoming more a part of everyday life, so I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to get groceries from Vitori’s Market to people. This new platform is the way to do it, and there’s no one in our area using it yet,” Vitori said.

Customers go online to www.mercato.com/shop/vitoris-market, select their groceries, and choose a delivery time. Mercato.com will service customers in all the neighboring ZIP codes of Vitori’s Market, within a 20-mile radius, including Trenton, Monroe, Franklin, and Carlisle.

Vitori said this is a way to continue to support local businesses. Many customers also enjoy the experience of shopping in a family-owned business and creating connections with their neighbors and other community members.

“I hope to keep growing, and adding more inventory, even expanding the size of the market, potentially, so that we keep meeting the needs of the neighborhood,” Vitori said.

Hours for curbside pick-up and delivery are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The storefront location of the market is open for walk-in shopping from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.