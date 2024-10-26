Middletown manufacturing companies share ideas on workforce strategies

“The City of Middletown is an industrial community. This is the second year of doing the forum. We wanted to give back to our industrial employers in the community with a forum to talk through best use cases, good practices and resources,” said Jacob Schulte, Middletown community and economic development program manager.

The focus of this year’s forum was on workforce strategies to attract and retain workforce candidates within manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Speakers and panelists included Steve Anevski of UpShift, Cynthia Rees of Council for a Stronger America, Matthew Dutkeviczu of Butler County Transit Authority, Ellen Vera of Co-Op Cincy Business Legacy Fund and keynote speaker, Angela Phillips, CEO Phillips Tube Group, Inc.

“The city sees the forums as a way to help give back to the industrial employers during manufacturing month. We what to be a resource for them,” Schulte said.