Middletown man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting toddler on Snapchat

Sexually exploiting a minor is a federal crime punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison.

Wright was indicted last year on five counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to court documents. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wright, who engaged in sexual activity with an adult female, sexually exploited a 2-year-old victim who was seen in the video he shared on the social media platform.

This case also involved Tiffany Morningstar, 23, who was locally indicted in early March 2024 by a Butler County grand jury on seven counts of complicity to pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and two counts of child endangering following a Middletown police investigation.

Wright was also indicted by the same grand jury on seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of felony child endangering prior to his indictment on five federal felony counts.

Morningstar was sentenced in October in Butler County Common Pleas Court to a term of 14 to 17.5 years, and when she’s released, is required to register as a Tier II sex offender with the county sheriff of her residence for 25 years.

Wright will be sentenced at a future court hearing.