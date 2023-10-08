Middletown man charged after drugs, firearm found in home

A Middletown man has been arrested and charged after law enforcement officials searched his home for drugs.

The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce and the Middletown Police Drug and Vice Unit executed a search warrant Oct. 5 at 2997 Carmody Blvd. They found 6.96 grams of cocaine, 11.2 grams of crack cocaine, a firearm and $535, according to Butler Co. Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Arrested was 39-year-old Dallis E. Malone. He is charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence. These are all third-degree felonies.

Malone is also currently on federal parole and was booked into the Middletown jail. He will be in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 13.