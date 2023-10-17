Middletown man admits guilt in case of child shooting self with gun found in car

BreakingNews
The April incident occurred at a Middletown park.

A Middletown man has admitted guilt for an April incident in which his 4-year-old sibling shot himself with an unsecured gun found in the seat of an SUV.

Yvonte I. Glover, 26, was indicted in July by a grand jury on one count of child endangering, a third-degree felony. Middletown police and prosecutors say it was his loaded handgun shoved between the seats that the boy found and used to shoot himself in the abdomen on April 12 in Jacot Park.

On Tuesday, Glover pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to a lesser charge of attempted improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

Judge Noah Powers III set sentencing for Nov. 28. Glover faces 12 months in prison and remains free on his own recognizance.

The child has recovered from the through-and-through shot, according to officials.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. at the park. Glover was there with four young children, including the boy who was injured, and his girlfriend, according to Middletown police.

The boy went back to the vehicle for a drink of water when he picked up the gun and fired it, the police report says. The weapon used is listed as a Smith and Wesson 9-millimeter handgun, according to the police report. It was left in the SUV between the seat and the console.

