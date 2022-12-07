Middletown leader shares about being in parade with Kyle Schwarber

As part of Middletown’s Santa Parade, two Middletown city council members walked in front of the car carrying Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber, the grand marshal, and his wife Paige.
Vice Mayor Monica Nenni and Councilman Tal Moon walked in the Nov. 26 parade.
Nenni talked about the parade during Tuesday’s City Council meeting and what it was like walking in front of Schwarber, who plays for the Philadelphia Phillies.
“No one was excited to see us,” she said with a laugh.
After the parade, Nenni read a proclamation and presented Schwarber a key to the city.
Schwarber, who signed a four-year, $79 million contract last off season, finished his first season with the Phillies with a .218 batting average, 100 runs scored, an NL-leading 46 home runs, and 94 RBIs.
In the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros, Schwarber batted .250 with five hits and four RBIs in six games.
