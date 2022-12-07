journal-news logo
X

Middletown leader shares about being in parade with Kyle Schwarber

News
By
56 minutes ago

As part of Middletown’s Santa Parade, two Middletown city council members walked in front of the car carrying Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber, the grand marshal, and his wife Paige.

Vice Mayor Monica Nenni and Councilman Tal Moon walked in the Nov. 26 parade.

Nenni talked about the parade during Tuesday’s City Council meeting and what it was like walking in front of Schwarber, who plays for the Philadelphia Phillies.

ExplorePHOTOS: Kyle Schwarber serves as grand marshal at Middletown Santa Parade

“No one was excited to see us,” she said with a laugh.

After the parade, Nenni read a proclamation and presented Schwarber a key to the city.

Schwarber, who signed a four-year, $79 million contract last off season, finished his first season with the Phillies with a .218 batting average, 100 runs scored, an NL-leading 46 home runs, and 94 RBIs.

In the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros, Schwarber batted .250 with five hits and four RBIs in six games.

In Other News
1
Children’s book highlights Hamilton as supportive community, sheds...
2
Butler County leaders question recommendations for moving spaces
3
Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony today in Middletown
4
Home-grown Hispanic school official now liaison for youth new to...
5
‘Clotheslines, Canines and Felines’: Professional wrestling event in...

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top