Middletown launches a Walk with a Doc program in the city

The health program brings doctors and patients together to walk every third Saturday at 9 a.m. at Rosa Parks Elementary School, 1210 Verity Parkway.

Dr. Jennifer Feldman, lead doctor for Middletown’s program, said

it’s important for all residents to take their health seriously. She said “simple things” like walking can reduce the chance of serious illnesses.

According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide the following benefits:

Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels

Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity

Enhance mental well-being

Reduce the risk of osteoporosis

“Healthy people are more productive,” said Feldman, a pediatrician at Centerpoint Medical with offices in Middletown and Franklin. “I’m very pleased to bring this exciting and simple program to Middletown as it has shown such improved health results for countless people around the world. There’s no question that increasing exercise, even moderately, reduces the risks of many diseases, including coronary heart disease, breast and colon cancer and Type 2 diabetes. Research has even shown that you could gain two hours of life for each hour that you exercise regularly.”

The walks will begin with a short talk from a local doctor, then attendees will walk around the neighborhood near the school and be given an opportunity to ask the doctor any medical questions.

“You never know what those conversations will spark,” said Feldman, who added people can walk at their own pace.

Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation.

Middletown joins a growing list of communities worldwide that have started local Walk with a Doc (WWAD) programs. WWAD was started by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus. He has walked with patients and community members nearly every weekend since 2005.

Participation is free and pre-registration is not required.