Middletown K-9 wins ‘Top Dog’ at region trials; ‘We have had a good career’

Last year, Jordan and Koda received the Valor Award at the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) Conference in Broken Arrow, Okla.

Jordan was in the right leg, arm and finger on Aug. 31, 2021 following a pursuit that started near 18th Avenue in Middletown and ended in Warren County.

Jordan, a K-9 officer since 2008, was with Koda when Christopher J. Hubbard, a suspect in a Hamilton homicide, opened fire after the chase ended in the 2600 block of Mason-Montgomery Road in Turtlecreek Twp., according to police.

After Jordan shot out the suspect’s window with bean bags, Koda jumped through the window, attacked the suspect, then returned to Jordan when he was called. Jordan was concerned Koda may attack others in the area, he said.

Two other Middletown officers competed in the regionals.

Middletown officer Lindsey Schwarber and K-9 Maverick took second place overall in Patrol Dog with a score of 696.66 out 700 with .17 of a point separating her from first place winner out of 27 dogs. They also received first place in Obedience with a score of 119.33 out of 120 and placed first in Agility with a perfect score.

Middletown officer Tony Gibson and K-9 Bear took seventh place overall with a score of 689.83 out of 700 in the Patrol Dog portion out of 27 dogs.

Officers and their K-9s from other Butler County police agencies also placed in the competition.

Monroe’s Mike Doughman and his partner Nelson finished first in Criminal Apprehension, second in Narcotics Detection and Evidence Search and third in Obedience; Hamilton’s Sean Figley and his canine Drogo finished second overall in combined Suspect/Evidence search and Suspect Search, third place in Evidence Search and 14th overall; and Trenton’s Kyle Root and his partner Max placed fifth overall in Detection.

The competition included K-9 handlers from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.