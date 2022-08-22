Middletown investigating house fire; 1 resident displaced

Middletown fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that displaced one resident Sunday night.
Fire Chief Jeff Spaulding said firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1700 block of Manchester Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The house was severely damaged and the roof collapsed, Spaulding said.
A house next door also was damaged, Spaulding said.
Spaulding said there were no injuries to the resident or firefighters.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the resident.
