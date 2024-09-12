Middletown house damaged by Thursday morning fire

A Middletown house was damaged by fire early Thursday morning and one person was transported from the scene for non-life threatening injuries, according to dispatchers and officials at the scene.
Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Manchester Avenue about 4:48 am. on a report of smoke coming from an electrical outlet and filling the two-story residence. Heavy fire was found in the back of the house when firefighters arrived.
The flames were knocked down, but there is some minor damage to a house next door, according to Deputy Chief Brian Wright.
The cause is under investigation, but it doesn’t seem suspicious, officials said.
