Middletown hopes sweepstakes lures residents to register for paperless billing, auto pay

Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick hopes a sweepstakes will provide “an added incentive” for utility customers to register for Paperless billing and/or enroll in AutoPay.
Five residents who sign up for the program will be eligible for $100 Visa gift cards, he said.
Paperless billing allows payers to save time and easily access up to 24 months of payment history at any time, the city said. AutoPay automatically deducts from a customer’s preferred payment method on the payment due date. This feature is secure for payers and posts to their account faster than mailing in a payment, the city said.
The sweepstakes, open from Thursday to Sept. 30, 2021, is sponsored by Invoice Cloud, the leading provider of online bill payment services. The city began using the Invoice Cloud platform in March 2020.
“We are excited to provide Middletown customers with the ability to pay their utility bills online, easily and safely, using their computer or mobile device,” Palenick said in a news release. “We hope the sweepstakes will offer an added incentive for customers to take advantage of the convenience of Paperless and AutoPay.”
Tom Griffin, president of Invoice Cloud, said there are many benefits to both Paperless and AutoPay, from access to bills anytime online, to email payment reminders and confirmations, to reducing paper clutter and waste.
Customers can also pay online using credit card or ACH or pay by phone by calling 855-967-0310.
Customers can enroll in Paperless and/or AutoPay and view official sweepstakes rules at www.cityofmiddletown.org. The city said customers already enrolled in Paperless or AutoPay will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes.
For more information, contact customer service at 513-425-7766.