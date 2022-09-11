Middletown hopes new assistant director brings experience to economic development

Major Nicole Condrey said she was looking forward to the private sector experience Morlan brings to the city.

“I anticipate her high energy will result in a proactive approach which is where I feel she is likely to find success,” Condrey said.

In a press release from the city, it said Morlan will “provide new stability and direction” for the economic development department in addition to “spurring redevelopment and revitalization” in the city.

Morlan comes to the city with a wealth of experience in business development, strategic planning, and executive coaching. In her most recent experience as a business strategist, she assisted companies in driving revenue growth, business plan development, and business analysis. She also worked with Ohio Small Business Development Center assisting pandemic effected businesses in Butler County.

In her new position, Morlan will focus on the city’s Business Retention and Expansion program, will provide assistance to Middletown small businesses, and will market the city to economic development community and regional stakeholders, the city said.

The director and assistant director of the economic development department left the city this year.

Chris Xeil Lyons, Middletown’s economic development director for the last two years, resigned earlier this year after being placed on paid administrative leave on March 25. She eventually resigned, and a short time later, was named development division manager for the city of Dayton.

Matt Eisenbraun, the city’s assistant economic development director, resigned at about the same time and accepted a position as community and economic development director for the city of Moraine, located south of Dayton.