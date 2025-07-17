Middletown homeowners can apply for $5K of home repair funding

Residents can apply in person on the third floor of the city building, 1 Donham Plaza, or online.

There are some regulations to how the money will be allocated:

- Property must be located within city limits;

- Property must be an owner-occupied, single-family residence;

- Applicants will need to provide a contractor quote, copy of deed, utility bill and owners’ name;

- Applicants must be income qualified based on 2024 Poverty Guidelines;

- If property is historical (45 years or older) then it will go to State Historic Commission for approval on the repair project requested and an environmental review will be done;

- Applicants must use grant to bring property into code compliance; and

- Applicants that have received funding in rounds 1 and 2 do not qualify.

Those households making above those amounts will not be eligible for funding.

If the property is 45 years or older, a separate approvals from the State Historic Commission and an environmental reviews would delay the repair process.

These separate approvals are a requirement of CDBG funds.

CDBG funds will not be available until late August, but with considerations on historic properties and the length of the application process, city staff wanted to get a “jump” on the process.

“Given the process that we are going to go through, we would like to open the application window, that way I can be available to answer any questions or walk people through the application process,” said Michalla Perkins, program manager for HIRP.