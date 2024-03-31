Middletown High School students get customized Middie Music Bus

While many area high schools — including Middletown — have brightly painted band trucks to transport instruments and other performance equipment to football game, band contests and musical competitions, most schools use standard yellow school buses — sans any signage — to transport their young performers.

For Middletown that’s now all changed thanks to the city school’s bus fleet provider, which provided the used and specially decorated bus to the high school at no charge, said school officials.

“The Middie Music Bus will help spread Middie pride through the community,” said Middletown Schools Business Manager Eric Sotzing.

“We have truly lucked out,” said Sotzing, adding, “the bus is a major game-changer for the school as it will provide our students and staff with a reliable and safe means of transportation to a variety of school and community events throughout the region.”

He praised Petermann Bus — the district’s bus fleet provider — for its gift.

Petermann officials released an announcement about the new bus, noting the vehicle became available as part of the company’s shift to adding newer, electric-powered buses to its school fleets in the coming years.

“The donation was made as part of Petermann Bus’s company-wide ‘Partners Beyond the Bus’ community outreach program,” noted company officials.

“The bus donations repurpose retired, non-electric vehicles from the company’s fleets, further contributing to the company’s transition to alternative fuel-powered and zero-emission buses.”

Sotzing said, “We are extremely fortunate to have Petermann as part of our community. It’s difficult to find partners as reliable and supportive as they are.”