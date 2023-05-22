Middletown High School coffee shop provides real-life job skills for students

Middies Common Grounds allows students who might learn differently to have a hand in everything, whether that be putting stickers on sleeves, stocking and, of course, taking orders and making sweet, caffeinated drinks.

“It’s giving them quality nice practice on job skills that they can take within our community and find a purpose after graduation,” Davidson said.

Maria Durham, a senior at Middletown High School, said working at Middie Common Grounds makes her feel “special.”

“We just make coffee for all the grownups like teachers, subs and stuff,” she said.

Other than teaching students job skills, the coffee shop gives those students reasons to talk to each other and come out of their shells.

Angel, another senior at the school, even found a connection with WCPO’s videographer Rob Pieper while filming.

“You just can’t help but smile when you come here,” Davidson said. “And so it’s just a huge burst of positivity, and that’s the vibe that we want to give off and that’s what the coffee shop is for.”

Middletown High School conducted its 2023 graduation Thursday night where both Maria and Angel received their diplomas, but Middies Common Ground is set to be back up and serving a little sunshine next school year.