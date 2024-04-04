Middletown has a new cafe and Waffle House with Starbucks on the way

Brenda’s City Cafe has a new look and a lots of choices from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

The previous operator, Mark Mangus, retired after about 15 years of operation, and the space was closed for a few months, according to City Manager Paul Lolli.

After some “sprucing up” that coordinates with the HVAC system upgrade in neighboring municipal court, new operator Brenda Heidtman opened the doors last week.

Business has been brisk.

“I am glad to be here,” Heidtman said. “I have a learning curve I need to figure out, but I am learning everyday.”

After hearing Mangus was retiring, Heidtman said she gave it a thought and said, “I think I can do that.”

She said it was the right time. She wasn’t employed and liked to cook for and feed people.

“This is a little bit different than family and friends, but I am up for the challenge,” Heidtman said. She noted her husband, Reid, help with the decor.

The menu include breakfast times, including the popular biscuits and gravy (until 10:30 a.m.) as well as sandwiches, daily specials and salads. A variety of drinks and desserts are also available.

Last month, a new Waffle House opened in the city on Commerce Drive along Interstate 75 not far from the original restaurant that closed about 2008 and was torn down.

Construction also began last month on the city’s first free-standing Starbucks also near the interstate at the intersection on Towne Boulevard and Ohio 122.

The city’s Facebook post about the Starbucks being built near the highway drew more than 500 comments and more than 500 shares in the first 24 hours. Some commenters were happy Starbucks will have a freestanding building in Middletown, but others voiced their support for local coffee shops.

“We’re excited to share that Starbucks is currently under construction at the intersection of State Route 122 and Towne Boulevard (6700 Roosevelt Drive),” the city’s post said. “We’re looking forward to the grand opening this summer!”

Starbucks has a location inside the Kroger store at 3420 Towne Blvd.