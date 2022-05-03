Middletown Gold Star hosts fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian relief efforts

So Hatem Shteiwi, owner of the Gold Star, 449 Oxford State Road, is donating 50% of his sales Thursday to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine with the help of two local residents and several Middletown businesses.

“As a human being, as a business leader, I can’t watch what is happening and do nothing,” he said of the devastation in the Ukraine. “I can’t look the other way. I have to do what I can.”