Middletown Gold Star hosts fundraiser to benefit Ukrainian relief efforts

The owner of a Middletown Gold Star said helping those impacted by the war in Ukraine “is the right thing to do.”
So Hatem Shteiwi, owner of the Gold Star, 449 Oxford State Road, is donating 50% of his sales Thursday to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine with the help of two local residents and several Middletown businesses.
“As a human being, as a business leader, I can’t watch what is happening and do nothing,” he said of the devastation in the Ukraine. “I can’t look the other way. I have to do what I can.”
Proceeds from Thursday’s fundraiser will purchase medical supplies and other items that will be utilized in Ukraine, he said. In addition to the dollars raised, several Middletown businesses will contribute supplies to be sent overseas and help to raise awareness, including the Middletown Division of Police, Atrium Medical Center and Edgewood High School, according to Shteiwi .
He said Gold Star will also be collecting monetary donations and supplies including triple antibiotic ointment, gauze pads, burn cream, alcohol/ disinfectant wipes, and water purification items. Cash donations and items can be dropped off all week at the restaurant.
He called the Middletown area “one huge community with a big heart.”
Shteiwi said inspiration for this fundraiser came after he heard about the efforts of Stephanie Hall and Annie King, two Middletown sisters and Ukraine natives. They traveled to Ukraine in March to deliver donated supplies.
Shteiwi called the sisters “the perfect partners.”
At least 13 million Ukrainian residents have been displaced due as a result of Russia’s invasion.
HOW TO CONTRIBUTE
WHAT: 50% of all sales on Thursday will be used to purchase medical supplies and other items utilized in Ukraine.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Gold Star, 449 Oxford State Road.
OTHER CHANCES: Monetary donations and medical supplies will be accepted all week. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
