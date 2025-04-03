Cincinnati Distilling honors the Ol’ Lefthander with exclusive Joe Nuxhall bourbon

Kim Nuxhall, president and board chair of The Nuxhall Foundation, said his dad would have enjoyed this partnership.

“He loved Cincinnati because it’s a community built on compassion and character, and by sharing his love of the game through this insanely creative bourbon, Cincinnati Distilling will help us create even greater opportunities for athletes with disabilities,” he said. “He would have been so grateful — and he also would’ve been the first in line for a sample.”

Cincinnati Distilling said in a statement they’re honored to team up with The Nuxhall Foundation “to craft a bourbon that celebrates Joe’s legacy while giving back to the community. The maple baseball bat aging process brings a distinctive character to this bourbon, and we can’t wait for fans to taste it.”

The Nuxhall Foundation and Cincinnati Distilling will release the bourbon from noon to 4 p.m. on April 12 at the Fountain Square March First location. Cincinnati Reds pitcher and former Hamilton Joe Brent Suter will be there to help us celebrate the bourbon’s release.

The Nuxhall Foundation is the legacy foundation for the former MLB pitcher and longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster. The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, an entirely accessible baseball and recreation facility where every player with every challenge gets a chance to play, is a central project of the foundation. More than 200 players between 4 to 80 years old participates in programs.

Partial proceeds from every bottle sold will support the foundation. Joe Nuxhall Baseball Bat Aged Bourbon is available for pre-order at www.cincinnatidistilling.com, which requires a small reservation fee with a final price of $44.99 plus tax per bottle due at pickup.

