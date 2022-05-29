journal-news logo
X

Middletown firefighter ‘very excited’ to be elected president of state association

Claire Harvey, the daughter of newly appointed Middletown Fire Capt. Jon Harvey, pins his new badge at Tuesday’s Middletown City Council meeting. Also helping was his son, Owen. Harvey, along with Deputy Chief David Adams and Capt. Steve Ludwig, received their new badges Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015. Another new captain, David Hoerst, will receive his new badge at council’s Oct. 6 meeting. ED RICHTER/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Claire Harvey, the daughter of newly appointed Middletown Fire Capt. Jon Harvey, pins his new badge at Tuesday’s Middletown City Council meeting. Also helping was his son, Owen. Harvey, along with Deputy Chief David Adams and Capt. Steve Ludwig, received their new badges Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015. Another new captain, David Hoerst, will receive his new badge at council’s Oct. 6 meeting. ED RICHTER/STAFF

News
By
31 minutes ago
Capt. Jon Harvey elected to two-year term, hope to improve firefighter safety.

Capt. Jon Harvey’s off days just got busier.

Harvey, a Middletown firefighter for 27 years, has been elected president of the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters and its 23,000 members from 280 local affiliates.

When he’s not on duty in Middletown, Harvey will travel extensively throughout the state and attend hearings at the statehouse in Columbus.

“Time management” will be imperative, he said.

Harvey ran against one opponent and said some of his biggest platforms were to stabilize the state pension, firefighter health and safety and better communication.

In the end, Harvey said he “outworked” his opponent and won the two-year term.

“Very excited,” he said when asked his reaction to winning. “It was a long campaign process, but my hard work paid off.”

Harvey has been a leader at Middletown Professional Fighters Local 336 for more than 20 years. Since 2010, he has served as the 4th District Vice President of the OAPFF, representing firefighters from western and southwestern Ohio.

He was drawn to work with firefighters unions due to their teamwork approach and how they reminded him of playing sports.

“I like being part of something bigger than myself.” he said. “Giving back to the community is something I truly believe in.”

He has had thousands of hours of labor training in unfair labor practice, collective bargaining, grievance arbitration, disciplinary issues and labor management relations to help him prepare for this position, according to a statement from the firefighters union.

He lives in Germantown with his wife, Tina, and their two children, Claire, 22, and Owen, 20.

In Other News
1
In wake of mass shootings, health experts warn of mental toll
2
Charm at the Farm Vintage Market returns to Lebanon for sixth year
3
Memorial Day parades, services set throughout the region
4
Fairfield’s Cincinnati Tradition selected to perform in AES 500...
5
Keehner Park Concert Series features a variety of genres

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top