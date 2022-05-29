Middletown firefighter ‘very excited’ to be elected president of state association

In the end, Harvey said he “outworked” his opponent and won the two-year term.

“Very excited,” he said when asked his reaction to winning. “It was a long campaign process, but my hard work paid off.”

Harvey has been a leader at Middletown Professional Fighters Local 336 for more than 20 years. Since 2010, he has served as the 4th District Vice President of the OAPFF, representing firefighters from western and southwestern Ohio.

He was drawn to work with firefighters unions due to their teamwork approach and how they reminded him of playing sports.

“I like being part of something bigger than myself.” he said. “Giving back to the community is something I truly believe in.”

He has had thousands of hours of labor training in unfair labor practice, collective bargaining, grievance arbitration, disciplinary issues and labor management relations to help him prepare for this position, according to a statement from the firefighters union.

He lives in Germantown with his wife, Tina, and their two children, Claire, 22, and Owen, 20.