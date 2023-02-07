Middletown fire union donates T-shirt money to Atrium’s mammography program

Around 100 women a year benefit from the endowment’s efforts, receiving mammograms and support for other care needs, said Christine Pirot, Atrium Medical Center Foundation’s director of major gifts.

Rhonda Seidenschmidt, vice president of operations at Atrium and Premier Health vice president of medical imaging, said there are underserved areas in the community where women may have difficulty finding time or traveling to a health facility for screenings or affording screenings.

However, the mobile mammography coach allows the hospital to bring the service closer to more people and provide cost assistance, she said.

Since early detection is key to the treatment of breast cancer, Seidenschmidt said it’s imperative that all women have the opportunity to receive convenient mammograms.

Nearly 2,000 mammograms were performed on Atrium’s mobile mammography coach in 2022, officials said. Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and Genius 3D Mammography technology to detect breast cancer.

The mobile mammography coach is available for booking throughout the year by emailing mobilemammography@premierhealth.com.

Atrium Medical Center’s Comprehensive Women’s Center program offers a one-call link to initiating care at 513-974-5455.