Middletown Farmers Market’s second year includes new vendors, new day of week

Vendors will sell fresh produce, meat, breads, desserts, honey, jams and jellies, flowers, soaps, pet treats, arts and crafts, and more. The number of vendors this year has doubled with 26 vendors. On average, about 14 to 16 vendors participated last year.

“The market is 80/20, which means 80% of the market is all homegrown farmers, and 20% is homemade crafters, and things like that. We have a woodworking booth, for example. He makes everything out of local wood,” Lewis said.

In addition to the increased number of vendors, and shoppers, another change this year is the day of the week that the market is held. Last year, the event was held on Wednesdays. This year’s Farmers Market is held on the first and third Sundays of June, July, August and September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. With more people off from work on the weekends, the city believes this change will allow more people to attend the market and support local vendors.

“It’s been interesting to educate the community even more about the life of a farmer. People came in June expecting lots of vegetables and fruits, but really, they came and saw some vegetables that were in season, and starter plants that they could buy. Our farmers have produced vegetables and fruits, but most of them come in July. You’ll see a ton more showing up at our July markets, and going forward, because it’s in season at that point,” Lewis said.

Sometimes people don’t think about where their food comes from, and this encourages them to have conversations, she said.

“It exposes our kids, specifically, to where our food comes from, and it makes them think. That’s one of my favorite things,” Lewis said.

Shopping at the market also gives community members the opportunity to support local, small business owners. A lot of the farmers farm early in the morning, and then they travel to farmer’s markets to sell what they’ve grown or produced. The majority of the vendors participate each week.

Upcoming market dates are July 7, July 21, Aug. 4, Aug. 18, Sept. 1, and Sept. 15. More information about the Farmers Market and all Middletown events can be found on the Middletown Ohio Event Facebook page.

“Come out, try it, and make a day of it. Families can make a day out of it, engage their kids, and it teaches them about where their food comes from,” Lewis said.

How to go

What: Middletown Farmers Market

When: First and third Sundays in June, July, Aug., and Sept. Upcoming market dates are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 7, July 21, Aug. 4, Aug. 18, Sept. 1, and Sept. 15.

Where: 55 S. Broad St., downtown.

Cost: Free to attend. Items will be available for purchase.

More information: cityofmiddletown.org and Middletown Ohio Events on Facebook. Interested vendors may contact Jeri Lewis at jeril@cityofmiddletown.org.