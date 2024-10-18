Middletown Family Fall Festival to have dozens of artisans and food trucks, entertainment and more

Middletown’s Family Fall Festival will run from noon-5 p.m. Oct. 26. at Sunset Park. The event is free to attend and open to the public. For more information, go to facebook.com/MiddletownOhioEvents.

“The Family Fall Festival is one of those events where you can spend time together and have fun,” Lewis said. “It’s all about making lasting memories with your kids.”

New to the Family Fall Festival this year are performances from the Cincinnati Circus Company, featuring the Wheel of Wonder, aerial acrobatics, chair stacking, rolling globe, flying trapeze, and stilt walkers. The circus will perform throughout the afternoon with three show times at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

“We really invested in the Cincinnati Circus bringing their whole circus here,” said Lewis. “We anticipate record attendance. It’s nice to have everybody in one place, having fun, and making memories. You can’t get any better than that.”

Also, new this year, there is a petting zoo with 20 different animals. The Cincinnati Bengals Mascot, a Bengal Tiger named “Who Dey,” will be on site from 3-4 p.m.

There will be a fall-themed photo booth set up and many families take advantage of the opportunity to take fall photos.

The Family Fall Festival will feature live entertainment throughout the day. American Idol Top 25 singer Michael Williams will perform at 3 p.m. Juggler David Cain from “America’s Got Talent” will return to perform at 1 p.m.

Other favorites of the Family Fall Festival include more than 27 craft, artisan and farmer’s market booths, a pumpkin patch, face painting, a bounce house, and food truck alley with 17 food trucks.

“We have everything from deep-fried hot dogs to burgers. Nothing Bundt Cakes is setting up a booth. We have Thai and West African Fusion food, and so much more. We have a little bit of everything,” Lewis said.

The pie eating contest and HotOnes Hot Wing Challenge (with 10 layers of pure spicy, featuring five local, surprise guests) will close out the festival at 5 p.m., following the final performance from Cincinnati Circus. The pie eating contest is open to participants of all ages.

How to go

What: Middletown Family Fall Festival at Sunset Park

When.: Noon-5 p.m., Oct. 26

Where: Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road

Cost: Free. Food, drinks and other items will be available for purchase.

More info: www.facebook.com/MiddletownOhioEvents. Community members can bring chairs.