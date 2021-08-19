Middletown exploring 28 possible projects for nearly $19 million in COVID-19 funds

Three of the city’s top six priorities — water/sewer projects, building of four fire stations and demolition and remediation of the former Middletown Paperboard — had no ARPA money listed. The city is expected to place a 1-mill levy on the ballot in May 2022 to fund the fire stations and the city hopes to receive $2,380,000 from Butler County to demolish the former Middletown Paperboard.

Palenick called that project “one of the highest” priorities in the city because of the potential for future development on the Ohio 4 site.

He has earmarked $2.1 million to renovate the Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center with $4 million from the school district.

Palenick said he believes investing $1.5 million in the former Manchester Inn would incentivize a developer and “jump start the high quality” housing.

The City Building desperately needs a generator to replace the outdated one, he said. The generator would cost $450,000 and Palenick said it’s “a critical piece” in the building because it powers the jail and police department.

The city could purchase portable bathrooms for $409,000 if Palenick’s plan is approved. He said the mobile “high quality” bathrooms could be placed at the Lefferson Park Pickleball Courts and at the Middletown Regional Airport.

TOP FIVE POTENTIAL FUNDING FROM AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT

Riverfront Development: $7,750,000

Towne Mall ice arena: $3,400,000

Middletown Community Center: $2,100,000

Manchester Inn: $1,500,000

Vail Middle School site: $1,000,000

SOURCE: City of Middletown