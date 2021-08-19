Middletown exploring 28 possible projects for nearly $19 million in COVID-19 funds

The City of Middletown is figuring out the “most strategic way” to spend nearly $19 million it will receive in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding over the next year, said City Manager Jim Palenick.
He made several proposals during a recent special work session with city council members. The city staff listed 28 possible projects for the federal funds and earmarked money for some of them. He said the city received $9.4 million in May that was deposited and will receive a matching amount in May 2022.
All the federal funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024, he told council.
Palenick proposed spending $7.75 million on the Great Miami River development that may include a hotel and convention center.
Thirteen, or 47% of the projects, had no dollar amount attached and Palenick explained that’s because the city is seeking outside funding, possibly from Butler or Warren counties, the Middletown school district or grants.
Three of the city’s top six priorities — water/sewer projects, building of four fire stations and demolition and remediation of the former Middletown Paperboard — had no ARPA money listed. The city is expected to place a 1-mill levy on the ballot in May 2022 to fund the fire stations and the city hopes to receive $2,380,000 from Butler County to demolish the former Middletown Paperboard.
Palenick called that project “one of the highest” priorities in the city because of the potential for future development on the Ohio 4 site.
He has earmarked $2.1 million to renovate the Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center with $4 million from the school district.
Palenick said he believes investing $1.5 million in the former Manchester Inn would incentivize a developer and “jump start the high quality” housing.
The City Building desperately needs a generator to replace the outdated one, he said. The generator would cost $450,000 and Palenick said it’s “a critical piece” in the building because it powers the jail and police department.
The city could purchase portable bathrooms for $409,000 if Palenick’s plan is approved. He said the mobile “high quality” bathrooms could be placed at the Lefferson Park Pickleball Courts and at the Middletown Regional Airport.
TOP FIVE POTENTIAL FUNDING FROM AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT
Riverfront Development: $7,750,000
Towne Mall ice arena: $3,400,000
Middletown Community Center: $2,100,000
Manchester Inn: $1,500,000
Vail Middle School site: $1,000,000
SOURCE: City of Middletown